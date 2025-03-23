Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.41 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

