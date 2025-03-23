Mosley Wealth Management Acquires 63 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,468,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 968.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $659.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $670.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.