Mosley Wealth Management Acquires 63 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,468,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 968.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
