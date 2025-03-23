Mosley Wealth Management Acquires 67 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after buying an additional 257,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $281.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.74.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

