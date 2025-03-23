Mosley Wealth Management Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

