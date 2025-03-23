Mosley Wealth Management Has $745,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ASML by 34.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in ASML by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in ASML by 33.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $716.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

