Mosley Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

