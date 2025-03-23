Mosley Wealth Management Purchases 556 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $123,614,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $43,956,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,882,000 after buying an additional 414,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Sempra news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $67,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

