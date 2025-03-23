Mosley Wealth Management Sells 773 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mosley Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

