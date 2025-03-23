Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $549,399,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $32,592,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $461.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

