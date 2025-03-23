Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 98.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 766,287 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LendingClub by 1,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 350,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 160,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,184 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,406.08. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $606,660. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

