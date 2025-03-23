Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Hasbro by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

