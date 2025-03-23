Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $128.77 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

