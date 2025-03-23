Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF makes up 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance
BATS PSCW opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.41. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $27.19.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Profile
