Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF makes up 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

BATS PSCW opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.41. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.