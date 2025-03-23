Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

