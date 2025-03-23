Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

