Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 21st

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Ford Motor, American Tower, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares issued by companies that own, develop, manage, or finance properties and real estate-related projects. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the property market, allowing investors to benefit from the performance of the real estate sector without directly owning physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. 7,165,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,059,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769,343. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353,310. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

MUFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 48,508,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $10.01. 68,494,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,277,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

AMT traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,705. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $142.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

