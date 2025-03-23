Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.78, for a total transaction of C$2,249,018.20.

Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total transaction of C$2,149,680.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$96.27 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$86.06 and a twelve month high of C$108.94. The stock has a market cap of C$21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.