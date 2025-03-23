Reviewing Pamt (PAMT) and Its Peers

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pamt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1826 1633 39 2.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than its competitors.

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.41 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 18.96

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

