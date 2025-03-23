Richard Scott Struthers Sells 17,338 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 529,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 482,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

