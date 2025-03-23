Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.