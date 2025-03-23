Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 30.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $190.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

