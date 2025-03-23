Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $167.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

