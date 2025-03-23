Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 547 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 459.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 103.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

