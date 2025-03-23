Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

