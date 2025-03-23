Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

