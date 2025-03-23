Sei Investments Co. Has $93.17 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $93,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,244,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

