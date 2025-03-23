Signaturefd LLC Sells 10,985 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in NIO by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.51 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

