Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,825,928.26. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $503.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.