SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $278.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $200.97 and a one year high of $281.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.