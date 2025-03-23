Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.94 and a 200 day moving average of $514.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

