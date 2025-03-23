Summit Global Investments Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,029.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

