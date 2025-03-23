Swan Global Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XCCC opened at $38.22 on Friday. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

