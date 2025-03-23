Swan Global Investments LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,102,000 after buying an additional 650,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,648 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.