TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

Rollins stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.