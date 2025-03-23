TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.