TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day moving average is $260.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.