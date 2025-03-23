Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 32,402 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

