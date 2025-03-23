Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 105,606 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,010,649.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,073.09. This trade represents a 36.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPFI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 271.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 95.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

