Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 12,654 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

