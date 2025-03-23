Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kyndryl were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE KD opened at $34.57 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

