Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,428 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.