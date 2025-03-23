Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $537.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

