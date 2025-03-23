Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

