Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.76 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,565.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $695.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

