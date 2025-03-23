Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

About Royalty Pharma



Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

