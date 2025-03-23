Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,798 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

SLB stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

