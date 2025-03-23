Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 97,629 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banner were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Banner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 10,213.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

