Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 105,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 225,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

