Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 5.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

