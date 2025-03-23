Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.